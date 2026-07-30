HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

GBP/JPY is still bounded in consolidations below 219.56 and intraday bias remains neutral. Downside should be contained by 216.39 support to bring another rally. On the upside, firm break of 219.56 will extend larger up trend to 220.90 fibonacci projection level next. However, firm break of 216.39 will bring deeper decline towards 212.36 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the long term up trend is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 208.95) holds, in case of pullback.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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