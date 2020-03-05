Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2803; (P) 1.2837; (R1) 1.2905; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook at this point. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Further decline is expected with 1.3108 resistance intact. Sustained break of 1.2736 will extend the corrective fall from 1.3514 to 61.8% retracement at 1.2552. We’d look for strong support from there to bring rebound. Break of 1.3018 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside instead.

In the bigger picture, current decline from 1.3514 is seen as corrective the rally form 1.1958. Such rally is expected to resume latter to 1.4376 key resistance. Reactions from there would decide whether it’s in consolidation from 1.1946 (2016 low). Or, firm break of 1.4376 will indicate long term bullish reversal. However, sustained break of 1.2582 resistance turned support will dampen these views and bring retest of 1.1958 low instead.