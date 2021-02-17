<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3865; (P) 1.3908; (R1) 1.3948; More….

GBP/USD’s correction from 1.3951 is extending and deeper fall could be seen. Strong support should be seen in 1.3564/3758 zone to contain downside. On the upside, sustained break of 1.3951 will extend the up trend from 1.1409 to 1.4376 long term resistance next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implication. On the downside, break of 1.2675 support is needed to indicate completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.