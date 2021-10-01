<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3418; (P) 1.3467; (R1) 1.3519; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.3410 in GBP/USD and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Further fall is expected as long as 1.3608 support turned resistance holds. Below 1.3410 will extend the fall form 1.4248 to 1.3163 medium term fibonacci level next. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.3608 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 is at least a correction to the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low). Such correction could extend to 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 before completion. However, considering the rejection by 1.4376 key resistance (2018 high), sustained trading below 1.3164 will argue that it’s indeed a bearish trend reversal and would target 61.8% retracement at 1.2493. Nevertheless, break of 1.3912 resistance will revive medium term bullishness and target 1.4248/4376 resistance zone again.