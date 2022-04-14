<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3021; (P) 1.3069; (R1) 1.3165; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first with current rebound. Another fall will remain in favor as long as 1.3165 resistance holds. Break of 1.2971 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, firm break of 1.3165 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.3297 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed confirm completion of the fall from 1.4248, or outlook will stay bearish.

