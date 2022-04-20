<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2973; (P) 1.3007; (R1) 1.3033; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. With 1.3165 resistance intact, further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 1.2971 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2900. On the upside, firm break of 1.3165 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 1.3297 resistance and above.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed confirm completion of the fall from 1.4248, or outlook will stay bearish.