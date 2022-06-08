<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2483; (P) 1.2541; (R1) 1.2652; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.2429 support suggest that rebound from 1.2154 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for resting this low. On the upside, above 1.2666 will target 55 day EMA (now at 1.2706) and above.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2999 support turned resistance holds. On resumption, next target is 1.1409 low.