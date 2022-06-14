<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2051; (P) 1.2188; (R1) 1.2269; More…

GBP/USD’s down trend is still in progress. Intraday bias remains on the downside for 61.8% projection of 1.3297 to 1.2154 from 1.2666 at 1.1960. Break there will target 100% projection at 1.1523 next. On the upside, above 1.2206 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. On resumption, next target is 1.1409 low.