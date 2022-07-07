<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1868; (P) 1.1929; (R1) 1.1982; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays mildly on the downside at this point. Current down trend should target 100% projection of 1.2666 to 1.1932 from 1.2405 at 1.1671. Break could prompt further downside acceleration to 161.8% projection at 1.1217. On the upside, break of 1.2164 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.2405 resistance holds.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.3103).