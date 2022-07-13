<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1827; (P) 1.1932; (R1) 1.1998; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral again with current recovery. But further fall is expected with 1.2055 resistance intact. Break of 1.1806 will resume larger down trend to 100% projection of 1.2666 to 1.1932 from 1.2405 at 1.1671. Decisive break there will target a test on 1.1409 long term support. On the upside, above 1.2055 minor resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.3065).