Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0706; (P) 1.0990; (R1) 1.1140; More…

GBP/USD’s decline continues today and reached as long as 1.0351. Intraday bias stays on the downside but some support could be seen from 100% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.0303 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.0844 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, sustained break of 1.0303 will target parity next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.