Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1065; (P) 1.1243; (R1) 1.1335; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Corrective rebound should have completed with three waves up to 1.1644. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.0922 support first. Break there will target a retest on 1.0351 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1644 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is part of the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds. Parity would be the next target on resumption. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.1759 will confirm medium term bottoming, and open up stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2392).