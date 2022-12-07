Wed, Dec 07, 2022 @ 07:35 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Daily Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2084; (P) 1.2177; (R1) 1.2225; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point. Further rally is expected as long as 1.1898 support holds. Above 1.2343 will resume the rise from 1.0351 and target 1.2759 medium term fibonacci level next. However, firm break of 1.1898 support will confirm short term topping and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.