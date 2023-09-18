<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2359; (P) 1.2402; (R1) 1.2426; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook as fall from 1.3141 is extending today. Intraday bias remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.3141 to 1.2618 from 1.2799 at 1.2276. On the upside, though, firm break of 1.2547 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top is seen as a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound on first attempt. However, sustained break of 1.2075 will raise the chance of bearish trend reversal.