Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2137; (P) 1.2178; (R1) 1.2222; More

GBP/USD is still extending the consolidation form 1.2036 and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, decisive break of 1.2036 will resume whole decline from 1.3141 for 1.1801 support next. However, break of 1.2336 will resume the rebound from 1.2036 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2394).

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2394) holds, in case of rebound.