Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2234; (P) 1.2258; (R1) 1.2302; More…

While GBP/USD’s recovery from 1.2185 is extending, upside is limited below 1.2307 resistance. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Corrective rebound from 1.2036 should have completed with three waves up to 1.2426. Below 1.2185 will bring deeper fall to retest 1.2036/68 support zone next. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 1.3141. However, firm break of 1.2307 will dampen this view and bring stronger rise back to 1.2426 resistance.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458, suggests fall from 1.3141 is still in progress. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will bring deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417, even just as a corrective move.