Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2337; (P) 1.2421; (R1) 1.2583; More…

GBP/USD’s rally extends to as high as 1.2504 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside at this point. Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2716. On the downside, below 1.2443 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring retreat. But downside should be contained well above 1.2185 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will argue that current rise from 1.2036 is already the second leg. However, while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern.