Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2375; (P) 1.2416; (R1) 1.2454; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidation from 1.2504 is extending and deeper retreat could be seen. But downside should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2334) to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 1.2504 will resume the whole rebound from 1.2036. Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.2716.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will argue that current rise from 1.2036 is already the second leg. However, while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern.