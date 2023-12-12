<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2529; (P) 1.2560; (R1) 1.2587; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further decline remains mildly in favor with 1.2611 minor resistance intact. Below 1.2501 will resume the fall from 1.2731 short term top to to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2450). Sustained break there will bring retest of 1.2036 low. However, firm break of 1.2611 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2731 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, that could still extend through 1.2731. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 o bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained trading below 55 EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again, and possibly below.