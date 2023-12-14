<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2534; (P) 1.2585; (R1) 1.2669; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.2615 minor resistance suggests that pull back from 1.2731 has completed at 1.2501 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.2731 first. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 1.2036 for retesting 1.3141 high next. On the downside, break of 1.2501 will resume the pull back to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2462).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, that could still extend through 1.2731. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 o bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained trading below 55 EMA will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again, and possibly below.