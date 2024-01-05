Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2650; (P) 1.2690; (R1) 1.2723; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral as range trading continues. On the upside, break of 1.2826 will resume whole rally from 1.2036. However, break of 1.2611 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.2499 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.