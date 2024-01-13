GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD gyrated higher last week but upside is capped below 1.2826 resistance. Initial bias stays neutral this week first, and more sideway trading would be seen. On the upside, decisive break of 1.2826 will resume whole rally from 1.2036. Nevertheless, another fall and break of 1.2611 will bring deeper correction to 1.2499 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg that’s in progress. Upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2499 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.0351 on bullish convergence condition in M MACD. But momentum of the rebound from 1.3051 argues GBP/USD is merely in consolidation, rather than trend reversal. Range trading is likely between 1.0351/4248 for some more time.