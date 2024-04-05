Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2624; (P) 1.2654; (R1) 1.2673; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside for 1.2517/38 support zone. Decisive break there will suggest that rise from 1.2036 has completed at 1.2892 already, and turn near term outlook bearish. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.2682 will suggest that fall from 1.2892 has completed at 1.2538. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.2802 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.