Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2471; (P) 1.2589; (R1) 1.2659; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside at this point. Decisive break of 1.2517 support will carry larger bearish implication. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.2892 to 1.2538 from 1.2708 at 1.2489. Firm break there could trigger downside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.2354. On the upside, above 1.2581 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2708 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2036 is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. But upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, firm break of 1.2517 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 again.