Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, above 1.2568 will resume the rebound from 1.2298 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2580). Sustained break there will argue that fall from 1.2892 has completed already, and bring further rise to this resistance. Nevertheless, on the downside, break of 1.2448 minor support will indicate that rebound from 1.2298 has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for this low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg. Deeper decline would be seen to 1.2036 support and possibly below. But strong support should emerge from 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2452 at 1.1417 to complete the correction.