Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2610; (P) 1.2648; (R1) 1.2725; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Rise from 1.2298 is in progress. Firm break of 1.2780 will pave the way to 1.2892 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.2624 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.2445 support holds in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.