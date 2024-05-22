Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2689; (P) 1.2708; (R1) 1.2729; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2633 from 1.2445 at 1.2780. Firm break there will target 1.2892 resistance next. However, break of 1.2685 will minor support will turn bias back to the downside, for retreat to 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2644).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.