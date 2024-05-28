Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2744; (P) 1.2761; (R1) 1.2788; More…

GBP/USD’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Rise from 1.2298 should target 1.2892 resistance next. For now, further rally is expected as long as 1.2670 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2445 support will extend the corrective pattern with another decline instead.