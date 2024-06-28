Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2612; (P) 1.2641; (R1) 1.2670; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and further decline is expected with 1.2702 resistance intact. Sustained trading below 1.2633 resistance turned support will argue that whole rise from 1.2298 has completed, and target 1.2445 and below. On the upside, however, firm break of 1.2702 resistance will argue that pull back from 1.2859 has completed, and bring retest of this high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern that is still in progress. Break of 1.2445 support will confirm that another falling leg has started and target 1.2036 cluster support again (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075. Nevertheless, break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351is ready to resume through 1.3141.