Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2815; (P) 1.2841; (R1) 1.2863;

Further decline is expected in GBP/USD as long as 1.2936 resistance holds. Decisive break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.2781) will suggest that rise from 1.2298 has completed with three waves up to 1.3043. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.2612 support and below. On the upside, above 1.2936 resistance will bring retest of 1.3043 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 medium term top (2023 high) could have completed with three waves to 1.2298 already. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2612 support holds. Firm break of 1.3141 will target 61.8% projection of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. However, break of 1.2612 support argue that this corrective pattern is extending with another falling leg.