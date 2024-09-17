Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3150; (P) 1.3185; (R1) 1.3251; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3265 will resume larger rally 1.3364 projection level next. On the downside, below, 1.3177 minor support will turn bias to the downside, to extend the correction from 1.3265 through 1.3000 support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 38.2% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.3364. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2664 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.