Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3346; (P) 1.3387; (R1) 1.3414; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 1.3433 temporary top. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3265 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.3433 will resume larger rise to 100% projection of 1.2664 to 1.3265 from 1.3000 at 1.3601 next. Nevertheless, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.3265 will indicate short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3000 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3000 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.