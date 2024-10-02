Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3218; (P) 1.3304; (R1) 1.3370; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Another rally is still in favor as long as 1.3265 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.3433 will resume the rise from 1.2298. However, firm break of 1.3265 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3000 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3000 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.