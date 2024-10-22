Tue, Oct 22, 2024 @ 17:07 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2955; (P) 1.3007; (R1) 1.3036; More…

GBP/USD’s fall 1.3433 resumed by breaking 1.2973 temporary low and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 1.3000 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2999) will argue that whole rise from 1.2298 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2732. On the upside, break of 1.3070 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, considering mildly bearish divergence condition in D MACD, decisive break of 1.3000 support will suggest that a medium term top is already formed at 1.3433. Price actions from there would be tentatively seen as correcting the up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). In this case, deeper fall would be seen to 1.2298 structural support, strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.

