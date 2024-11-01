Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2830; (P) 1.2915; (R1) 1.2984; More…

GBP/USD’s decline from 1.3433 resumed by breaking through 1.2906 temporary low. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 61.8% retracement of 1.2298 to 1.3433 at 1.2732. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.2298 key support level next. On the upside, break of 1.3042 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, considering mildly bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top is likely in place at 1.3433 already. Price actions from there are seen as correction to whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.

