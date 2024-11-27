Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2511; (P) 1.2564; (R1) 1.2620; More…

GBP/USD recovers further today but stays below 1.2713 resistance. Intraday bias stays neutral and further decline remains in favor. On the downside, break of 1.2486 will resume the fall from 1.3433 to 1.2298 cluster support zone. However, firm break of 1.2713 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2882).

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.3433, and price actions from there are correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2893) holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.