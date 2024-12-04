Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2639; (P) 1.2670; (R1) 1.2702; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. While another rise cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2858) holds. Below 1.2615 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 1.2486. Break there will resume whole fall from 1.3433.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.3433, and price actions from there are correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2867) holds, to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound.