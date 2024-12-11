Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2737; (P) 1.2758; (R1) 1.2791; More…

GBP/USD is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias stays neutral. Rebound from 1.2486 short term bottom could still extend higher. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2840) holds. On the downside, below 1.2615 minor support will bring retest of 1.2486 first. Firm break there will target 1.2298 cluster support zone. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will argue that the near term trend has reversed, and targets 1.3047 resistance for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern.