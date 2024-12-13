Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2631; (P) 1.2710; (R1) 1.2752; More…

GBP/USD is still holding above 1.2615 minor support with today’s decline. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Decisive break of 1.2615 will confirm that corrective rebound from 1.2486 has completed at 1.2810 already. Retest of 1.2486 should be seen next, and break there will resume whole decline from 1.3433 to 1.2298 cluster support zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern.