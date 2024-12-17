Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2630; (P) 1.2664; (R1) 1.2719; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment, as range trading continues. On the downside, break of 1.2615 minor support will indicate that corrective recovery from 1.2486 has completed. Retest of this low should be seen next, and break will target 1.2298 cluster support zone. Nevertheless, break of 1.2810 will turn bias to upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern.