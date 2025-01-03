Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2309; (P) 1.2425; (R1) 1.2497; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside as fall from 1.3433 is in progress for 1.2256/98 cluster support zone. Strong support is expected there to contain downside to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. On the upside, break of 1.2474 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, decisive break of 1.2256/98 will carry larger bearish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern. However, firm break of 1.2256 will argue that the trend has reversed and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1528.