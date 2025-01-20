Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2137; (P) 1.2193; (R1) 1.2226; More…

GBP/USD recovered today but stays well below 1.2486 support turned resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. More consolidations would be seen and stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.2486 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.2099 will resume the fall from 1.3433 to 100% projection of 1.3433 to 1.2486 from 1.2810 at 1.1863.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) should have already completed at 1.3433, and the trend has reversed. Further fall is now expected as long as 1.2810 resistance holds. Deeper decline should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.1528, even as a corrective move.