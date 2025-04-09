Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2713; (P) 1.2764; (R1) 1.2815; More…

GBP/USD is staying in consolidation above 1.2706 and intraday bias remains neutral. Risk will stay on the downside with 1.2933 minor resistance intact. Break of 1.2706 will resume the decline from 1.3206 to 61.8% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3206 at 1.2522. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.2933 will bring stronger rebound back to retest 1.3206 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could be the second leg. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on break of 1.3433 at a later stage.