Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3268; (P) 1.3318; (R1) 1.3361; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first with today’s recovery. Correction from 1.3422 short term top could still extend, and break of 1.3232 will turn intraday bias back the downside. But in this case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3422 at 1.2917. On the upside, firm break of 1.3422/33 resistance zone will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could either be resuming the up trend, or the second leg of a consolidation pattern. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on break of 1.3433 at a later stage.