Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and some consolidations could be seen below 1.3592 temporary top. Downside should be contained well above 1.3138 support to bring another rally. On the upside, firm break of 1.3592 will turn bias back to the upside for 100% projection of 1.2706 to 1.3442 from 1.3138 at 1.3874.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.2870) holds, even in case of deep pullback.