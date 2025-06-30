Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3684; (P) 1.3719; (R1) 1.3754; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.3770 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained above 1.3369 support to bring another rally. Above 1.3770 will target 100% projection of 1.2099 to 1.3206 from 1.3138 at 1.3813.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.2960) holds, even in case of deep pullback.