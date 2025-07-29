Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3320; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3422; More…

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.3787 resumed by breaking through 1.3363 today. Current development suggests that it’s already correcting whole rally from 1.2099. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 100% projection of 1.3787 to 1.3363 from 1.3587 at 1.3163. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3587 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3045) holds, even in case of deep pullback.