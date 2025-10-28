Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3314; (P) 1.3333; (R1) 1.3356; More…

GBP/USD dips notably today and focus is now on 1.3247 support. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.3725 and target 1.3140 cluster (38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142). Strong support is expected there to contain downside to complete the corrective pattern from 1.3787. On the upside, break of 1.3470 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3526, and then 1.3725/87 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still seen as a corrective move. Further rally could be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 (2024 high) from 1.2099 (2025 low) at 1.4004. But strong resistance could emerge from 1.4248 (2021 high) to limit upside. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3191) will argue that a medium term top has already formed and bring deeper fall back to 1.2099.