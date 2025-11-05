Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2972; (P) 1.3059; (R1) 1.3108; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside, and fall from 1.3787 should now target 61.8% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.2744 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to 1.2099 support next. On the upside, above 1.3095 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3247 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3185) is taken as the first sign that corrective rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) has completed. Further break of 1.2099 support should confirm this bearish case. Meanwhile, in case of another rise, strong resistance should emerge below 1.4248 (2021 high) to cap upside to preserve the long term down trend.