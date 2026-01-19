Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3358; (P) 1.3386; (R1) 1.3405; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays mildly on the downside, as fall from 1.3567 is in progress. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.3375) will argue that the decline is another falling leg in the corrective pattern from 1.3787. In this case, deeper fall should be seen back to 1.3008 support. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.3494 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3787 (2025 high) are seen as a correction to the larger up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen as the pattern extends, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3787 at 1.2474 to bring rebound. Break of 1.3787 for up trend resumption is expected at a later stage.